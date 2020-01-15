Lake Country’s Let’s Talk Series will be held from Jan. 28 to Feb. 12, 2020. (Contributed)

Lake Country to host public engagment forums over next two months

The talks are being conducted to better understand the public’s stance on community affairs

Over the next five weeks, the District of Lake Country’s council and staff will be hosting a series of engagement forums throughout the community.

The District is holding a ‘Let’s Talk Series’ to better understand the public’s stance on a number of topics. The district has scheduled their engagements to accommodate people working different schedules.

There are a variety of events throughout January and February, on different days and at different times in anticipation that anyone interested and wants to get involved can attend one or more of the events.

The events are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 28 —3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk – Chat with a Tax Expert

Winfield Arena

Tuesdays in February – 4.,11., & 18.—2.30 to 4.30 p.m.

Let’s Talk—Budget

Lobby of Municipal Hall

Monday, Feb. 3. at 7:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk – Winfield. Hosted by Councillor Kozub

École Peter Greer Elementary School Gym

Wednesday, Feb. 5. at 7:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk – Oyama. Hosted by Councillor McKenzie

Oyama Hall

Oyama Isthmus Project will be the focus starting at 8:00 pm

Monday, Feb. 10. at 7:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk – Okanagan Centre. Hosted by Councillor Ireland

Davidson Road Elementary School Gym

Wednesday, Feb. 12. at 7:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk – Carr’s Landing. Hosted by Councillor Reed

Carr’s Landing Fire Hall

Lake Country residents can also view the full schedule on the District of Lake Country calendar.

