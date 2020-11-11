Grade 7 George Elliot student Sterling Janz places a candle next to rocks painted with poppies at the memorial wall in Lake Country Nov. 10. (Maddy Dungate photo)

Lake Country students honour elders for Remembrance Day

Poppies painted on rocks adorn memorial wall

No official Remembrance Day ceremony didn’t stop a group of Lake Country youth from honouring those who have served.

Grade 7 students from George Elliot have been learning about the poppy campaign, its origins, and the campaign’s struggles due to COVID-19.

“To help raise awareness and show community support, our 170 Grade 7 students painted poppy rocks and have placed them on the memorial wall as part of the Nov. 11 Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony,” teacher Dave McGarry said.

READ MORE: Kelowna commemorates Remembrance Day

READ MORE: Remembrance Day closed to public across North Okanagan

Remembrance Day

Grade 7 students from George Elliot painted poppy rocks and have placed them on the memorial wall as part of the Nov. 11 Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony. (Maddy Dungate photo)

Grade 7 students from George Elliot painted poppy rocks and have placed them on the memorial wall as part of the Nov. 11th Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony. (Maddy Dungate photo)
