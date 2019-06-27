Lake Country staff looks to deny local business’ development

Landscaping business to request trailer-office be set upon an Agricultural Land Reserve site

After a lengthy four-year standoff, council will come to a decision on Tuesday on whether or not a non-farming business will be permitted to operate out of a trailer located on an Agricultural Land Reserve site.

The motion, put forth by senior planner Paul Dupuis, will ask council to deny Deano’s Landscaping and Excavating request to operate a business out of a Britco trailer that is already on site.

Further, district staff will ask for permission to bring the property into compliance with bylaws and the Agricultural Land Commissions Act.

“It would send a negative message to the farming community and create a precedent that may affect future decisions of a similar nature,” the report states.

The report states the district has received a number of complaints from neighbours, the land will conflict with Rail Trail development, it is unkempt with rubbish and simply; is not a farming business on designated farming land.

“Staff makes recommendations off laws and best practices,” director of community development Mark Koch said about the reason behind the motion.

Dean and Florence Nisbet own the land of which Deano’s Landscaping and Excavating operates, and runs the business out of 10850 Lodge Road. They could not be reached for comment.

Ever since August 2015, when the district was notified of the contravention through a complaint, the community development and engineering and environmental services departments attempted to work with Deano’s to bring it within bylaw confinements.

A back-and-forth ensued between the business and the district. The government asked for an adequate farm plan and received one that did not meet district standards; eventually, the district notified the applicant that daily ticketing would occur until complications were settled. Although that resolution too, differed.

In November 2018, Deano’s issued an application for non-farming use on the land. Less than a month later, it was granted by council.

