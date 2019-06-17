If received, the Fire Department will aim to have a new fire hose in each of their stations. (file photo)

Lake Country staff look to apply for $25,000 grant

The money would go towards purchasing new fire equipment

Lake Country staff will push for council to apply for a provincial grant worth up to $25,000, at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, which is allocated to Volunteer and Composite fire departments to purchase new safety equipment, would pay for new fire hoses.

“Receiving grants helps lessen the burden on taxpayers,” said Steve Windsor, fire chief and director of Protective Services, “particularly for applications such as this one that will be used for equipment that would have required purchase anyway for replacement of fire [a] hose.”

If the motion is passed with the preferred option of applying for 100 per cent of the grant and accepted by the government, the Lake Country Fire Department plans to have an additional fire hose at each of their stations.

