Travis Paterson/News Staff

Lake Country short-term rentals up for approval

Council will decide Tuesday to start the process to allow short-term rentals

Short term rentals should be allowed in Lake Country, says a report written by district staff.

Vacation rentals are currently not allowed in the district, but according to a survey which was conducted in 2015, 48 per cent of residents said they were in favour of allowing short-term rentals, while 41 per cent were not.

Proposed zoning bylaw changes would define a short term vacation rental and would limit its use to no more than 30 consecutive days, with no more than four rooms rented at the same time, and the location wouldn’t be allowed in an accessory suite, said the report which will be presented to council Tuesday night.

Parking and waste removal would also be assigned to the property, and noise and nuisance complaints would be addressed through an existing nuisance bylaw.

“In practice, the only functional difference between this use and council’s definition of Bed and Breakfast is that an owner/operator of a short term vacation rental would not have to serve breakfast,” said the report.

“The cost of short-term rentals business licence would be $100 annually after the first year free. If even half of the 300 or so short term rentals in the community became compliant, this would equate to an addition $15,000 in revenue for the district.”

The City of Kelowna and West Kelowna currently have no bylaws in place addressing short-term rentals. In February, the province announced Airbnb will have to pay provincial sales tax.

If Lake Country council approves the zoning bylaw amendment, it will be read a first and second time before being forwarded to a public hearing.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. 2017 disaster report: Extreme weather here to stay
Next story
McCain Irrelevant, ‘He’s Dying Anyway,’ White House aide reportedly says

Just Posted

UPDATED: Police watchdog deployed to Grand Forks, not Kelowna

IIO BC said upon further investigation, incident occurred in Grand Forks

Lake Country short-term rentals up for approval

Council will decide Tuesday to start the process to allow short-term rentals

Kelowna’s integration of water systems cost millions more than planned

City staff say the $63.7 million project to add SEKID will now cost $88 million.

B.C. 2017 disaster report: Extreme weather here to stay

Report cites need to prepare for “the new normal”

Kelowna prepares for election season

Election bylaws describing the framework of the election will be presented to council

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk

The owner said the nine-year old dog started swaying from side to side upon arriving home

Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Called ‘suspicious’ until cause of death of determined

Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

In a split 7-2 decision, the court overturned earlier rulings that found the garage 37 per cent liable in the 2006 incident.

Family of man accused of Toronto van attack devastated and grieving for victims

Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

Flooding forces thousands out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior

Nearly 2,700 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in British Columbia’s southern Interior

Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan

All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence.

McCain Irrelevant, ‘He’s Dying Anyway,’ White House aide reportedly says

AP sources: A White House official dismissed a view expressed by Sen. McCain, says ‘he’s dying’

UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been deployed

Most Read