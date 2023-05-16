(File photo)

Lake Country seeking input on water conservation

Feedback can be submitted on Let’s Talk - Lake Country

The District of Lake Country is looking for feedback on the draft of the water conservation plan.

The plan aims to assess ways the community can reduce water usage and potentially increase water supply.

The plan is also crucial when applying for grant funding.

City staff are also trying to combat rumours surrounding the plan, such as farmers needing to replace their entire irrigation systems and that the farming community was left out of consultations in drafting the plan.

Residents can learn more about the drafted plan and provide feedback through the Let’s Talk – Lake Country webpage.

ConservationLake CountryWater

