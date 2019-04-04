Lake Country RV company to donate $100,000 to charities for 35th anniversary

To celebrate 35 years of service, a Lake Country RV company is raising $100,000 for charities.

Voyager RV Centre announced the launch of the Voyager Cares fundraising initiative April 1. The campaign kicked-off in December and for the next 12 months the family owned and operated dealership has committed each of its departments to donate proceeds from every RV sale to seven different Central Okanagan non-profits, according to the RV company’s news release.

“Coming into our 35th year, I was reflecting on how special it was for the company and our family, we are extremely grateful for the continued support of our community and we wanted to find a way to say thank you in a meaningful way,” says vice president Jason Friesen. “This initiative reaches far beyond profits and the bottom line. For us it’s about more than business, it’s a commitment from our family and staff as a way to say thank you and support the community that has supported us for so many years.”

READ MORE: Smaller, lighter, easier to drive: Here’s what’s happening in RV camping … and how you can save big

The first cheque presentation took place at the end of March, with a donation of $11,970 made to the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank. Providing food services to between 100 and 150 households every day, Tammie Watson, the revenue development officer with the organization, says this donation will go a long way in helping stock their shelves during the slower donation period typically seen during the summer months.

“Food security is a large issue in the Okanagan but one that we strive to advocate for every day. We can’t do it without community support, so donations, especially as large as this, go so far” says Watson. “We actually have a buying power of 3 to 1 with our retail partners, which means for every $1 donated it’s worth $3 of food on our shelves, so you can basically triple this donation for the community.”

READ MORE: DeHart: Meet the largest VW dealership in the Interior

As one of the largest RV dealerships in Western Canada, the Friesen family know the importance of giving back, which is why they are no strangers to supporting the community through donations each and every year, whether it be to major charities or the local high schools their children attend, the news release said.

For more information about the Voyager Cares campaign contact vice president Jason Friesen at 250-766-4607 or jfriesen@voyagerrv.ca.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.