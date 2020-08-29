Properties east of the Lake Country Dog Park will be affected by a planned water outage Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (District of Lake Country photo)

Lake Country residents told to prepare for planned water outage

An infrastructure upgrade along Okanagan Centre Rd. W will shut down service for 8 hours Sept. 1

Lake Country residents along Okanagan Centre Road West are asked to plan ahead for a water outage next week.

Due to water infrastructure upgrades to tie in new water works along the road, a planned outage is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The shutdown affects properties east of the Lake Country Dog Park between Lakestone Drive and Tyndall Road, as shown on the map above.

“As this is a lengthy outage it is recommended to keep water on hand for personal use,” the District of Lake Country said.

“Residents who have a water booster pump on their property, please ensure to turn off your pump prior to the shut down in order to protect your pump from burning out.”

When supply resumes, water may appear discoloured due to deposits in the pipes. The district says this water is not harmful as it has been disinfected, and running a tap for several minutes should eliminate both air and discolouration.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers pull stranded men from canyon

READ MORE: Crews restore crumbling banks at pair of Vernon retirement homes

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No closure to Johnson Bentley murder tragedy

Just Posted

Lake Country residents told to prepare for planned water outage

An infrastructure upgrade along Okanagan Centre Rd. W will shut down service for 8 hours Sept. 1

Crews restore crumbling banks at pair of Vernon retirement homes

Erosion issues at Abbeyfield House and Vernon Restholm started in spring 2017

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers pull stranded men from canyon

The two teenagers were washed down a creek onto a ledge they couldn’t escape from

Crews extinguish Kelowna house fire caused by cooking

Homeowner suffered minor burns in second Kelowna structure fire in 12 hours

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Latest total from 5,416 test results as virus testing ramps up

First wedding in Summerland was held in 1904

Harry Dunsdon and Annie Stevens were both from Middlesex, England

Kelowna cabbie accused of sexual assault pleads guilty to lesser offence

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 38, received a conditional discharge on Friday

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

Dyer: Electricity demand and the duck curve

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

Most Read