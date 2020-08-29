Lake Country residents told to prepare for planned water outage

An infrastructure upgrade along Okanagan Centre Rd. W will shut down service for 8 hours Sept. 1

Properties east of the Lake Country Dog Park will be affected by a planned water outage Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (District of Lake Country photo)

Lake Country residents along Okanagan Centre Road West are asked to plan ahead for a water outage next week.

Due to water infrastructure upgrades to tie in new water works along the road, a planned outage is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The shutdown affects properties east of the Lake Country Dog Park between Lakestone Drive and Tyndall Road, as shown on the map above.

“As this is a lengthy outage it is recommended to keep water on hand for personal use,” the District of Lake Country said.

“Residents who have a water booster pump on their property, please ensure to turn off your pump prior to the shut down in order to protect your pump from burning out.”

When supply resumes, water may appear discoloured due to deposits in the pipes. The district says this water is not harmful as it has been disinfected, and running a tap for several minutes should eliminate both air and discolouration.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers pull stranded men from canyon

READ MORE: Crews restore crumbling banks at pair of Vernon retirement homes

Brendan Shykora

Water