Lake Country residents invited to online series on dementia

Demystifying Advocacy is a free, two-part series for residents affected by dementia

Chances are, residents of Lake Country and other Okanagan communities have some connection to Alzheimer’s disease.

Maybe it’s affected a family member, or friends and neighbours.

September is World Alzheimer’s Month, a time to push the global conversation about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias to the forefront. An estimated 70,000 British Columbians are currently living with some form of dementia.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is working towards a vision of a province where people living with dementia are welcomed, supported and included – a truly dementia-friendly B.C.

But there is still work to be done.

People in Lake Country who are affected by dementia are invited to attend a two-part online discussion series called Demystifying Advocacy on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 28 and 29, from 1-2 p.m.

Free of charge and moderated by the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s CEO Maria Howard, the series is an opportunity for residents to hear from dementia advocates as they share their stories and have frank conversations about what it takes to make change happen.

Part 1 is “Changing your situation,” which will explore advocating for yourself and members of your family, while Part 2 is “Changing the system,” looking at how advocates raise their voices to help change policy and practice.

“Building a dementia-friendly province would be impossible without the tireless efforts of dementia advocates,” said Howard. “We want to celebrate their leadership and give people a chance to learn from them.”

Whether it’s working with advocates to change the system or providing direct support to people affected by dementia, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s activities rely on the generous support of community fundraisers. Until Sept. 30, people across B.C. can sign up for the Climb for Alzheimer’s hiking challenge and take to their local hiking trails to raise funds.

“By taking part in the Climb for Alzheimer’s, you’ll be supporting thousands of British Columbians on the dementia journey – and helping ensure that no one has to climb that mountain alone,” said Howard.

If you are living with dementia, want to learn more about the disease or how can you get involved with the Alzheimer Society of B.C., you can call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033. The helpline is available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Information and support is also available in Punjabi (1-833-674-5003) and in Cantonese or Mandarin (1-833-674-5007), available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also learn more at alzheimerbc.org.

REGISTRATION INFO:

* Demystifying advocacy, Part 1: Changing your situation

Date: Sept. 28, 2020

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Register or join on the day: http://alzbc.org/changing-your-situation

* Demystifying advocacy, Part 2: Changing the system

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Register or join on the day: http://alzbc.org/changing-the-system

* The Climb for Alzheimer’s

Date: Throughout September 2020

Location: http://www.climbforalzheimers.ca/


