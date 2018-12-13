Lake Country residents give letters of support for cannabis store

Council will decide on whether to approve a variance and licence for Compass Cannabis

The Lake Country community is showing its support for a recreational cannabis store.

Thirty-one letters have been received by the district thus far, a majority of which are in support of a cannabis store operating at Turtle Bay Crossing.

Some residents were concerned with traffic and parking at the Turtle Bay Crossing’s location. Others gave their support to the variance, listing reasons like the shop would be nowhere near an elementary or high school, and that the daycare is operating on a temporary use permit.

While Mayor James Baker is giving council a second go at deciding whether a 400- metre buffer that prevents recreational cannabis stores from operating at Turtle Bay Crossing should be removed, district staff do not recommend that Compass Cannabis Clinic receives a retail licence.

According to a report that will be presented during next Tuesday night’s regular council meeting, staff do not support the licence because of the buffer requirement the district has between a daycare a cannabis store.

A daycare is currently operating on Pretty Road with a temporary use permit.

The proposed hours of operation of the cannabis store are from Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If approved, Compass Cannabis would become a Starbuds store, which is the company’s retail arm.

