Lake Country resident honoured in Senate of Canada

Dev Fraser was given a Senate 150th Commemorative Medal for his volunteerism

A Lake Country resident and volunteer was honoured in the Senate of Canada in November.

Dev Fraser was nominated for the Senate 150th Commemorative Medal for “his work on building and promoting community trails as a legacy for the future. The medal was awarded in Ottawa on Nov. 29 by Senator Nancy Green Raine.”

At Lake Country council Tuesday night, Fraser said “I’m very proud to have contributed to the community. I think we have a wonderful community,” as he showed council the commemorative medal.

“I think when you promote volunteerism in the community it makes the community stronger,”he said.

Fraser is the president of Walk Around Lake Country, an organization which promotes hiking and walking in the area and is an Okanagan Rail Trail ambassador.

