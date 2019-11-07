Lake Country RCMP seeking publics’ help in unsolved crime

Lake Country RCMP is asking for the publics’ help to solve two senseless crimes.

On the morning of Nov. 2 a fitness instructor arrived at the Beasley Community Center to teach a class only to find two broken windows. Although the building was not entered, repairs to the windows are estimated to cost a whopping $1,500.

Lake Country RCMP is asking for the publics’ help in finding the suspect(s) responsible for the vandalism at Beasley Community Center on Nov 2. The damage was caused by the force of two six-inch rocks. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/ecPgtOi2Hf — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) November 7, 2019

The damage was caused by two six-inch rocks, which were found a fair distance from the window. The RCMP believe the rocks were launched by either catapult or a large slingshot.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Lake Country RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

A homeowner from the Winfield Mobile Home Park located on the 700 block of Beaver Lake Road had their mobile home broken into sometime over the weekend of Sept. 28.

Lake Country RCMP is asking for the publics’ help in finding a collection of jewellery stolen from Winfield Mobile Home Park located on the 700 block of Beaver Lake Road. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/AHHoWy87Ld — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) November 7, 2019

A collection of gold and costume jewellery was taken, including some Gucci pieces, vintage brooches, gold chains, an engagement ring and a 14k white and yellow gold ring with an oval cut diamond as well as an additional six round diamonds.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Lake Country RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

