Lake Country RCMP seek to ID family in photos found in recovered items

Pile of children’s things, clothing, books and photo CDs believed to be dumped from stolen car

A green child’s pedal-less balance bike was among the items recovered from one Lake Country property. RCMP believe the items were dumped on the property from a stolen vehicle and they aim to return the belongings to the rightful owner. (RCMP)

One Lake Country woman woke to find a bunch of children’s items dropped on her property, but she doesn’t know who they belong to.

The RCMP stepped in to help reunite the missing items to the rightful owners.

READ MORE: Kelowna real estate market seasonally on-trend heading into summer

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Lake Country RCMP received reports of multiple abandoned items at the base of a private driveway in the 17000-block of Wall Road. Police responded to the home and seized the large pile of discarded personal belongings.

Among the items is a child’s car seat, a booster seat, a pedal-less balance bike, several clothing items, personal accessories, vehicle floor mats and books.

A CD containing an unidentified family’s professional photographs was also discovered in the discarded items.

READ MORE: 4 summer markets you can’t miss

“Despite their efforts so far to connect the likely stolen property to another related police investigation, police have been unable to track down the rightful owner of the recovered property,” Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“Our investigators suspect that the items may have been discarded from a stolen vehicle, and we are certain there is an Okanagan family out there who may wish to have some of these items back,” he said.

In an effort to find the affected individual or family, RCMP have released a photograph of the family featured on the CD and a photograph of the green child’s bicycle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.