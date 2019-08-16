Lake Country RCMP search witnesses in an alleged impaired jet-ski incident

RCMP search specifically for two boaters who helped after two jet-skiers collided Aug. 15

The RCMP investigation into a jet-ski accident in Lake Country is ongoing.

Two jet-skiers needed assistance from Wood Lake after their water vehicles collided Thursday afternoon. The jet-skiers were medically assessed and released but one of the men showed signs of alcohol intoxication and was breath-tested with results allegedly being twice the legal limit.

“RCMP are asking for any additional witnesses to come forward,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We are especially interested in speaking with the two men who assisted the two jet-ski operators safely off the water.”

The two men were on a boat when they helped the two jet-skiers from the water after their collision happened approximately 40 feet from the shoreline.

One 37 year-old Edmonton man faces potential criminal charges as a result of the incident.

Any witnesses of the jet-ski collision are asked to call the RCMP at 250-766-2288.

