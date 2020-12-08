Lake Country RCMP investigating ATM theft

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Dec. 8

Lake Country RCMP said two men in a white van broke into a business and stole the ATM. (Lake Country RCMP)

Lake Country RCMP is investigating after an ATM was stolen from a business.

Police said at approximately 4 a.m. on Dec. 8, officers responded to a complaint at a business along the 9800-block of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

Investigators determined two men in a white van broke the business’ front door and stole the ATM from inside.

“This investigation is in the beginning stages,” Sgt. John Collins said.

“We will be canvassing the area for witnesses, surveillance video and physical evidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter