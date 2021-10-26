(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file photo)

Lake Country RCMP investigating after business robbed

The suspect allegedly entered the business and stated that he had a gun before demanding cash

Lake Country RCMP has launched an investigation after an unknown man allegedly robbed a business Monday evening (Oct. 25).

Just before 10:30 p.m., Lake Country RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at a business located in the 11000-block of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

According to Mounties, the man allegedly entered the business and stated that he had a gun before demanding cash. He later fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

“Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, but did not locate the suspect,” said Lake Country RCMP.

The suspect is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • Mid-thirties
  • Slim to medium build
  • Approximately 6 ft. tall
  • Wearing a pink toque, a black jacket, jeans, boots and a blue mask on his lower face.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lake Country RCMP by calling 250-766-2288, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
