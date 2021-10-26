Lake Country RCMP investigating after business robbed

Lake Country RCMP has launched an investigation after an unknown man allegedly robbed a business Monday evening (Oct. 25).
Just before 10:30 p.m., Lake Country RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at a business located in the 11000-block of Highway 97 in Lake Country.
According to Mounties, the man allegedly entered the business and stated that he had a gun before demanding cash. He later fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.
“Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, but did not locate the suspect,” said Lake Country RCMP.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian male
- Mid-thirties
- Slim to medium build
- Approximately 6 ft. tall
- Wearing a pink toque, a black jacket, jeans, boots and a blue mask on his lower face.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lake Country RCMP by calling 250-766-2288, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
