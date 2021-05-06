Lake Country RCMP interrupt houseboat break-in

Pair in their 30s arrested but no charges laid after alleged Kalamalka Lake incident

Lake Country firefighters assisted the RCMP on Kalamalka Lake Tuesday, May 4. (Fire Department file photo)

Some unexpected guests on a houseboat moored on Kalamalka Lake got a surprise visit Tuesday.

Lake Country RCMP responded to a report of an ongoing break and enter on the boat just before 7 p.m. May 4.

“When officers attended, they found two people on the houseboat, with another boat moored alongside it,” RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

A verbal arrest was made to both and one, a 36-year-old man, came to shore and was arrested without incident. The other person, a 35-year-old woman, got into the other boat and refused to cooperate with directions of police officers.

“With the assistance of the Lake Country Fire Department, the woman was brought to shore and placed in custody,” Noseworthy said.

The investigation led to no charges being laid in the incident and both were released from custody.

This was the second call at almost the same time the fire department was out for Tuesday evening.

Crews were dispatched to an ATV eight kilometres up Oyama Lake Road which had flipped over around 7:40 p.m. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Two days earlier, firefighters attended a car fire at Turtle Lodge on Highway 97.

“They had just arrived back home, parked, gone in the house and the neighbours noticed there was fire coming out from under the hood,” fire chief Steve Windsor said.

“All the neighbours rallied and got a fire extinguisher.”

The car, unfortunately, was a write-off.

BoatingRCMP

