The first mural on Winfield Memorial Hall was completed in 2015 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the incorporation of the municipality of Lake Country. (District of Lake Country)

The first mural on Winfield Memorial Hall was completed in 2015 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the incorporation of the municipality of Lake Country. (District of Lake Country)

Lake Country puts out the call for inspired artists

The district is requesting a mural to be created on the Winfield Memorial Hall

The District of Lake Country is looking for an artist or artist team to create a painted mural on the Winfield Memorial Hall.

It is to be painted on the south-facing wall, which has high visibility and is located next to the municipal hall. The location connects to Main Street in the town centre, the commercial and civic centre of the municipality.

The concept that is to serve as the focus of the mural image is “Gratitude for Community, Connection and the Land”.

Artists are invited to create an image for this mural that relates to and expresses the concepts suggested by this title.

The commission fee for the project is $45,000.

More information is available on the District of Lake Country website.

READ MORE: Vernon group pushing for No Mow May

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

artistArtist ExhibitLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province acknowledges more needs to be done to prepare B.C. for earthquakes
Next story
Pair saved from Okanagan flood zone

Just Posted

(Photo - Kelowna Rockets)
Kelowna Rockets welcome 12 players from WHL Drafts, trade veteran

The Change Bandits will be on Pandosy St. in front of KGH on the Day of Giving, drumming up change from passing vehicles. (Submitted)
Kelowna hospital brings back Day of Giving to fund new MRI machine

The beach front properties highlighted on this map from Raven Road to 209 Saskatoon Road are no longer under an evacuation order as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Google Earth image)
Evacuation order lifted for some Okanagan beach front properties

22 players in total from three different Okanagan hockey academies were taken in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11. 18 players from taken from the Okanagan. (@thewhl/Twitter)
18 Okanagan players selected in WHL draft