Lake Country pub reopening

Patrons can again enjoy a beverage, snacks and this view from the patio of Lake Country’s Turtle Bay Pub, after the establishment announced it will reopen Sunday, July 26, at 11 a.m. following a temporary closure due to COVID-19 concerns. (Facebook photo)

Turtle Bay Pub is back in business.

The Lake Country watering hole and restaurant announced Friday, July 24, it was temporarily closing after one of its team members awaited the results of a COVID-19 test.

The pub announced on its Facebook page Saturday that the test results were negative.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support in our decision to close as we awaited the results,” said the pub. “Even more so, we appreciate those of you who have taken your own precautions to keep others safe, until hearing back from us.”

Pub officials have done what they call a “deep clean” of the facility and will reopen for business today, Sunday, July 26, at 11 a.m.

“Stay safe, be kind and thank you Lake Country for all the love this past couple of days,” said the pub on its Facebook page.

Turtle Bay said the temporary closure was to keep other staff members, as well as the community, safe.

Several community members said they’re grateful the owners took a proactive approach and contributing in keeping everyone safe.

