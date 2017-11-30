Credit: Pixabay

Lake Country pool not on the table

“We said that’s premature to be doing that because we have other things in the works,”

The District of Lake Country will not proceed with a study to look at the feasibility of an indoor pool and fitness centre.

“We said that’s premature to be doing that because we have other things in the works with regard to a pool,” said Mayor James Baker.

The study, according to the draft financial plan, would cost $50,000 and was one of the items the district removed from its budget deliberations, which began Tuesday afternoon with a special council meeting.

Baker said the district is looking at a way to collaborate with UBCO or the City of Kelowna to get the project started and that doesn’t take $50,000.

The pool centre would cost $30 million to build and the district doesn’t have those resources; even operating costs would increase taxes, he said.

The financial report was presented to the district council during a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The operating cost of the district in the 2018 budget is predicted to be $28,440,458 and the district has set a proposed property tax hike at 3.5 per cent.

There are more planned public meetings in the next few months before the financial plan will be approved in February.

Lake Country pool not on the table

