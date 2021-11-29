Lake Country police driving for toys, games

The Lake Country RCMP will host its second annual toy drive for the Lake Country Food Bank this December.

For the second year in a row, the Lake Country RCMP will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys to support the Lake Country Food Bank’s Christmas Hamper program.

The two groups first collaborated in 2012 with the inception of Cram the Cruiser. The partnership, with the support of local businesses, has hosted holiday fundraising events that have raised a total of more than 14,500 pounds of donated items, 235 unwrapped gifts and just over $50,056 in cash and cheque for the local food bank.

“As we enter into the festive holiday season during another unprecedented year of uncertain times, we are seeking donations of unwrapped new toys for gifts under the tree for children in need,” said Sgt. John Collins, detachment commander. “We know this year has been so tough on us all. We have a great sense of community within Lake Country and are grateful for the generosity and support in times of need for those that need it most.”

Anyone who wishes to donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift cards for a family in need, is invited to drop their donation to the Lake Country RCMP Detachment on Berry Road from now until Friday Dec. 10. RCMP will also accept any cash and cheque donations for the Lake Country Food Bank at the front counter of the detachment on their behalf.

For more information on the Lake Country Food Bank’s Christmas Hamper program, including lists of the most wished for holiday gifts, please click here.

