Lake Country park vandalized

Sports fields in Lake Country were significantly damaged by a vehicle last night.

On May 2, a vehicle used a handicapped ramp to drive around the boulders at Beasley Park. The park’s soccer fields were damaged by the vehicle’s tires, said the District of Lake Country in a Facebook post.

“The parks crew that was working on spring maintenance and getting other public amenities open for the season now has to divert time, attention and resources to emergency repairs to this facility.”

Any incidents of vandalism should be reported to the RCMP at 250-766-2288, said the district.

