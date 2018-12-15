Pexels

Lake Country non-profit asks for meat donations this Christmas

A power outage left All Are Family Outreach without a freezer

A power outage that left thousands of Lake Country residents in the dark also caused problems for a non-profit.

A car accident on Beaver Lake Road, Dec. 11 caused an outage for more than 2,000 residents when a vehicle slid off the road and knocked out a transformer. For All Are Family Outreach, a non-profit in Lake Country, this also caused a deep freezer to lose power.

READ MORE: Thousands of Lake Country residents now have power

The non-profit lost $1,000 worth of meat, right before Christmas, according to a Facebook post.

“If you are a hunter, a fisher, a butcher, a business, an individual, and can help, please, please message us. We can even provide tax receipts if provided with an invoice or a grocery receipt! And thank you to those who shared the other post as best they could, with the weird dead link..every little bit of help..definitely helps! Thank you,” the post said.

All Are Family Outreach is located at 11370 Bottom Wood Lake Road and you can call 250-503-4983 to find out more information.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supreme Court affirms privacy rights for Canadians who share a computer

Just Posted

Lake Country non-profit asks for meat donations this Christmas

A power outage left All Are Family Outreach without a freezer

Kelowna lavender farm make steps towards sustainability

The Okanagan Lavender Herb Farm continues on the path of sustainability

Senior online literacy project expanding to Lake Country

Project Literacy Kelowna will be teaching seniors in Lake Country about the online world

FortisBC warns for power outages during weekend

Wind and snow storms are expected Friday evening to Saturday morning.

West Kelowna man who shot roommate to be sentenced next year

A West Kelowna man who shot one of his tenants and, months… Continue reading

Trudeau to make it harder for future PM to reverse Senate reforms

Of the 105 current senators, 54 are now independents who have banded together in Independent Senators’ Group

Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, Nicks join Rock Hall of Fame

Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies will also be ushered in at the 34th induction ceremony

Supreme Court affirms privacy rights for Canadians who share a computer

Section 8 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects Canadians against unreasonable search and seizure

B.C. fire chief pleads with Ottawa for traumatic stress support

Campbell River fire chief Thomas Doherty presented concerns to federal government

‘I practically begged’: Kootenay woman with breast cancer denied referral to Calgary

Breast cancer patient left to fight disease alone after being denied referral to Calgary

21 detained before Paris protests as police deploy in force

There was a strong police presence outside the central Saint Lazare train station, where police in riot gear checked bags

ICBC to apply for 6.3% hike to basic insurance rates

Crown Corporation said it will be submitting its next basic rate application to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Friday

Media, robotics, Indigenous studies coming to B.C. Grade 12 classrooms in 2019-20

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12, the Education Ministry said

Stranded B.C. trucker writes final wishes before being rescued 3 days later

‘I was just praying someone would come along’

Most Read