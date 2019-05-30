The book launch for Apple Valley: A Century of Fruit Farming in the Okanagan will be held at Lake Country Museum on June 8. (File Photo)

Lake Country Museum hosts fruit-farming history author

Learn about Lake Country’s agricultural history

The Lake Country Museum and Archives will host a discussion on the agricultural history of the city with an Okanagan fruit-farming historian.

Don McNair’s new book, Apple Valley: A Century of Fruit Farming in the Okanagan, explores the rich history of local farming from wetlands to forests.

“Fruit farming did not ‘come naturally’ to the Okanagan. It had to be made to work. The watershed was transformed with dams, pipes, and flumes,” said the book’s description on the Lake Country Museum website.

“Forests were felled. Wetlands were drained. The biggest challenge of all was economic: finding enough consumers to buy the fruit (especially apples) for a reasonable price. In the 20th century, the Okanagan was a great place to live and to grow fruit.

“But to make a good living from fruit growing? That was another matter.”

READ MORE: Boil water notice rescinded for Lake Country, Kelowna

The Apple Valley official book launch is Saturday, June 8, 2 p.m., at the museum.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Barn fire in West Kelowna leaves horses unharmed
Next story
UPDATED: Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see doctor

Just Posted

Temperatures on the rise could cause wildfire risk

Environment Canada Meteorologist said June will be dryer than usual

Mazu focussed on children’s mental health

Kelowna tech company hosts ‘Screenagers’ showing

Paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes gifted new board

Aaron Nasipayko has been cleaning up local lakes since early April; he recently reached the 25 per cent marker

Lake Country filmmaker focuses on neighbours

Artist applies for grant to extend doucumentary on Lake Country residents

Lake Country Museum hosts fruit-farming history author

Learn about Lake Country’s agricultural history

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker

B.C. Liberals describe Darryl Plecas’s accusations of corruption

Okanagan teacher aims to “inspire kindness” through documentary

If successful in their quest for funding, the documentary will showcase four Vernon widows; voting ends Friday, May 31

Calling all Okanagan filmmakers: have your production screen in front of thousands

The Reel Peach Festival takes place during the Penticton Peach Festival

Wentworth Music ranked one of the ‘Top 100 Music Stores in the World’

Named top 100 by the ‘National Association of Music Merchants’

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Web design a constantly changing field for Johnson

Summerland designer has been creating sites for past seven years

Video: Waterway Houseboats donation supports Shuswap rescue organization

Funds add fuel to Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106’s operations

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

Most Read