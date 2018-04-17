Lake Country Museum announces new directors

The Lake Country Heritage & Cultural Society directors are changing hands.

At Friday’s annual general meeting of the society, three new volunteers were elected to the Board of Directors. Those elected were Janice Larson, Tom Ritchie and Roger McDonnell.

Larson is a policy, planning and partnership consultant, with more than 22 years of experience in public policy development and implementation, focused on strategy planning, regulatory and economic development, community and international relations. She is a five-year resident of Lake Country and is currently building a home in Carr’s Landing, according to a blog post on the society’s website.

Ritchie is an educator with a doctorate from the Ontario Institute of Education. He recently retired to the Okanagan and has been active in many volunteer activities ranging from the Food Bank to designing website for non-profit organizations. Ritchie will assume website responsibilities for the Lake Country Museum & Archives, said the post.

McDonnell is a descendant of the pioneer Goldie family of Lake Country, the family that developed and operated Okanagan Centre’s Rainbow Ranche. McDonnell, an archaeologist, has been away from the valley for some time but now, in returning, has volunteered to sit on the Board of the LCHCS. McDonnell was the contributor of the large Rainbow Ranche Collection which was recently digitized by the Museum in conjunction with the University of British Columbia Okanagan.

At the meeting, two long-time directors did not let their names stand for re-election. Pioneer Anne Land has been on the Board of Directors since its inception. Over the years Anne has provided much guidance and value to the Board. Carol Thomson, Director of the LCHCS for the last nine years, has served as the webmaster of the Lake Country Museum & Archives’ website, said the post.

Pioneer Anne Land has a room in the museum named after her (the Anne Land Room) and has been a Life Member for many years; she was the first person honoured with that designation.

Past President Richard Gibbons presented Carol Thomson with a certificate naming her as the newest Life Member of the LCHCS.

