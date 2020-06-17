Lake Country man found dead at Spion Kop Summit

Lake Country RCMP said investigation is now underway

A Lake Country man was found dead at Spion Kop Summit just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

Lake Country RCMP said in a release officers responded to the report of the man who was already deceased. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews and the Lake Country Fire Department assisted in the recovery of the man.

The individual has been identified as a Lake Country resident in his 30s.

RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said criminality is not suspected in the man’s death.

The B.C. Coroners Service is now investigating to determine how, where, when and by wh what means the man died.

No further details will be released by the service or the RCMP.

READ: Lake Country community captures national award

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
