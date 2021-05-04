A woman who went missing from Chilliwack April 8 has been found by the RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Lake Country man arrested after climbing his way into Vernon apartment building

Police called to B&E in progress Saturday night; man attempted to evade officers

A Lake Country man was arrested in Vernon after a brief game of cat and mouse Saturday night.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were contacted around 7:30 p.m. May 1 about a break and enter in progress at a residential building on Gateby Place.

A man had gained entry to a private patio.

Residents told police the suspect scaled the balcony to the second floor and made his way inside and up to the eighth floor.

An officer positioned outside spotted the suspect leaving through a back door and he attempted to evade police on foot.

He was unsuccessful.

The 27-year-old was arrested without incident.

He remains in custody and the investigation is still underway.

READ MORE: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals

READ MORE: Group home back on the Lake Country books

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals
Next story
UBC researchers capture first images of rapidly spreading B.1.1.7 COVID variant

Just Posted

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Community court opening this week in Kelowna

Integrated court will focus on offenders struggling with addiction, mental health or homelessness

(Pexels/Contributed)
May showers expected after dry April in the Okanagan

It’s going to be a wet month for the Okanagan

A woman who went missing from Chilliwack April 8 has been found by the RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Lake Country man arrested after climbing his way into Vernon apartment building

Police called to B&E in progress Saturday night; man attempted to evade officers

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

An 82-unit group home is planned for Reimche Road in Lake Country. (District of Lake Country map)
Group home back on the Lake Country books

An 82-unit group home is planned for Reimche Road

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

James Miller, the managing editor at the Penticton Herald, is running for Jake Kimberley’s vacated council seat. (Submitted)
James Miller announces bid for Penticton council

Managing editor at the Penticton Herald would keep his position if elected

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Enrolment is up overall in the district. Photo: Nakusp Elementary School
Nakusp Elementary School closed due to COVID-19 exposures

There are staff constraints due to isolation requirements

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Professor asks UBC to reconsider Dr. Henry’s honorary degree, cites conflict of interest

‘At the minimum, please consider postponing it to after the current public health emergency is over’: Sumeet Gulati

A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)
2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)
U.S. home builders call for end to Canadian lumber trade war

U.S. Lumber Coalition says duties a small part of record price

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
Air tankers have landed in Penticton ready to fight wildfires when needed

The three air tankers and one bird dog will be stationed at the Penticton airport base until Aug. 31

Most Read