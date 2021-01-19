Lake Country looks at big-ticket projects

Some big bucks are being invested into Lake Country’s roads, and other projects.

The next phase of improvement on Bottom Wood Lake Road is almost ready to begin as design work is nearly complete and the project will be ready for tender early in the year.

The Nexus to Beaver Lake Road project is projected to cost $1.9 million. The majority of the bill is coming from road development cost charges, the road reserve, grants, gas tax and developer contributions.

Bottom Wood Lake Road upgrades are already underway from Swalwell to the Berry Road Roundabout, with the project cost at $1,326,211. The majority of the cost was covered by developer contributions with a portion from grants.

These and other requests are being considered by Lake Country council for early approval.

“Each year as the list of capital projects is considered, the timing of those projects is also considered,” deputy CAO/CFO Tanya Garost said in her report to council. “Some projects require early tendering to maximize the number of potential submissions and most competitive bids. Some purchases require extensive lead time to the receive the items such as fire equipment and apparatus.”

Other items on the capital list include:

property software system $965,000, funded by the COVID restart grant

Rail Trail land aquisition $825,000, parkland DCC

Carrs Landing Nuyen system construction (sewer) $700,000, capital works reserve

Woodsdale Waterfront Park and Cultural Centre design $400,000, capital works reserve and grants

Parks and facilities manager $143,750

Long Road design $150,000

READ MORE: Lake Country trims tax increase back to 3.25 per cent

READ MORE: Park priority pushes up Lake Country taxes

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentTransportation