Lake Country leak needs 90-minute fix

A temporary shutdown of the main water line is on from 3:30 to 5 p.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 24, on the east bench of Oyama to repair a leak. The properties affected are shown in the map. (File photo)

Residents of east bench of Oyama affected by shutdown to repair water main leak, 3:30 to 5 p.m. today

A 90-minute shutdown of a Lake Country water main is necessary after a leak was discovered Thursday, Aug. 24.

The temporary shutdown of the water main for the east bench of Oyama will take place today, Thursday, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. This will allow crews to change out a fitting due to the leak.

The district apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates residents’ cooperation during the temporary interruption.

READ MORE: Heading home: Phased plan underway for Kelowna wildfire evacuees

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

infrastructureLake CountryRoad conditions