Lake Country leak needs 90-minute fix
Residents of east bench of Oyama affected by shutdown to repair water main leak, 3:30 to 5 p.m. today
A temporary shutdown of the main water line is on from 3:30 to 5 p.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 24, on the east bench of Oyama to repair a leak. The properties affected are shown in the map. (File photo)
A 90-minute shutdown of a Lake Country water main is necessary after a leak was discovered Thursday, Aug. 24.
The temporary shutdown of the water main for the east bench of Oyama will take place today, Thursday, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. This will allow crews to change out a fitting due to the leak.
The district apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates residents’ cooperation during the temporary interruption.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
infrastructureLake CountryRoad conditions
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.