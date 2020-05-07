Lake Country hosting sidewalk concerts

The district said the concert series will accommodate physical distancing while offering entertainment

Large concerts may not be coming back for a while yet, but the District of Lake Country has an alternative offering.

To accommodate physical distancing while still offering cultural entertainment, the district will be hosting ‘Sidewalk Concerts’, which residents can enjoy from the comfort of their own properties, instead of large group events in parks.

The district’s cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn said ‘Sidewalk Concerts’ will still offer free shows, just at a smaller scale within neighbourhoods, with performances from two artists.

“We invite Lake Country residents to apply now to have a ‘Sidewalk Concert’ on the public space adjacent to their property,” Donn said.

“There will be two 20 to 30-minute concerts scheduled on Wednesday or Thursday evenings each week from late June through August. It is a significant modification to our regular programming in the parks, but it is a way we can still offer free live performances from a safe distance and for a limited audience each evening.”

Performers from around the Okanagan including Ben Klick, Poppa Dawg, Opera Kelowna, Cod Gone Wild, Sista B and others have said they are willing to come to Lake Country sidewalks and driveways to perform.

Applications to have a performance at your sidewalk or an adjacent public space are now open and will close on May 18. Each applicant must detail their plan to ensure physical distancing for the host, neighbours and performers.

Residents can apply online at this site.

Coronavirus