Lake Country hosting first-ever outdoor comedy drive-in

Comedian Tim Nutt will put on a pair of outdoor drive-in-style comedy shows at Lake Country’s Swalwell Park on Saturday, March 27. (file photo)

A comedy show outdoors? Why Nutt?

Central Okanagan comedian Tim Nutt will be the feature act in two live outdoor shows at Swalwell Park Saturday, March 27. The first-ever drive-in show opportunity is a unique entertainment experience presented by the District of Lake Country and Train Wreck Comedy.

“During this pandemic, we are aiming to ensure we continue to offer arts and cultural opportunities in Lake Country within the scope of the public health orders,” said Ryan Donn, the district’s cultural development coordinator. “We are strongly encouraging folks to arrive 10-to-30 minutes in advance of the show – in their small- to medium-sized vehicles to respect physical distancing and allow for maximization of the parking area at Swalwell Park with a view of the performer.”

Tim Nutt is known for pushing comedy to explosive new levels and dimensions with his stories and jokes. He expertly explores the hilarity in everyday life, combining one-liners and crafty storytelling.

The Toronto Star said: “With a name like Nutt, it’s hard to imagine a career outside comedy. He’s a one-man-war on stupid people, playing on audiences’ preconceptions.”

There will be two showtimes to choose from; 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The comedy show is 70-minutes long and is anticipated to be PG13-rated entertainment.

Forty-nine tickets will be sold at a price of $50 plus GST per vehicle ticket with a limit of four people per vehicle. Each vehicle will use its own sound system to enjoy the performance and instructions will be provided as each vehicle arrives on how to access the FM frequency to capture the show audio within their four-person audience bubble.

No concession will be provided, so this is a bring your own snacks event. It is not a licensed event, so no alcohol is allowed on-site at the park.

Tickets can be purchased online through creeksidetheatre.com or by calling 250-766-5650.

READ MORE: UPDATE: West Kelowna structure fire deemed accidental

READ MORE: UBCO drug checking service now offered across Okanagan

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ComedyMunicipal Government