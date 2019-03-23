Eric Degelder (left) and Peye Whitfield (right) will be cruising around in the fire department’s new hybrid. - Contributed

Lake Country firefighters cruising around in new eco-friendly vehicle

Lake Country Fire Department crews are riding in style, and being more eco-friendly.

The department recently purchased a new hybrid vehcile, which gives the fire inspection crew a new ride to cruise around in, said fire chief Steve Windsor.

The Mitsubishi Outlander, equipped with all-wheel drive, gives crews a way to commute to training sessions on the weekend as well, he said.

READ MORE: Lake Country hosts spring training for volunteer firefighters

“You could probably cram five people in there if you wanted to,” said Windsor.

“We accumulated money for the purchase of this vehicle for the last four or five years.”

The vehicle cost $41,000.

As an electric-gas hybrid, the fire chief said it sets an example for the community.

Although he hasn’t seen a hybrid, or battery powered fire truck yet, Windsor said he believes they’ll eventually be on the market once technology advances.

READ MORE: Year in Review: New fire hall approved for Lake Country

The Outlander was bought using money from the district’s climate action reserve, which is intended to fund projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said communications officer Karen Miller.

Since 2017, the district has purchased three hybrids, as part if an initiative that will reduce the district’s emissions in the long-term.

The district has also taken steps to fall under the B.C. energy step code legislation for net-zero housing.

READ MORE: Council to approve borrowing of $6.6 million for new Lake Country fire hall

READ MORE: Lake Country firehall is too small

