Lake Country Fire partners up to offer FireSmart rebate

Lake Country homeowners can get a rebate for being fire smart.

The Lake Country Fire Department is engaging residents in voluntary wildfire mitigation activities by offering a free home assessment and property-specific recommendations.

“By taking action and creating a FireSmart property, property owners will dramatically increase the resistance to damage caused by wildfire,” said Fire Inspector Eric DeGelder. “The best part is, it’s surprisingly easy to do. Changes made to the area closest to your home, and your home itself, have the greatest potential to reduce the risk of wildfire damage.”

Homeowners can schedule to have a FireSmart mitigation specialist complete a home and property evaluation and receive recommendations on how to better protect it. Residents that complete some or all of the recommendations may be eligible for up to a $500 rebate.

Schedule your assessment today at firesmartapp.ca.

The FireSmart Home Partners Program is a collaboration between FireSmart Canada, FireSmart BC, provincial governments, local governments, Indigenous communities, the private sector and homeowners in Canada.

