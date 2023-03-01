Lake Country Fire Department tours Spion Kop fire mitigation work

Mitigation work is expected to continue into the spring

Members of the Lake Country Fire Department toured the wildfire mitigation site at Spion Kop in February 2023. (District of Lake Country/Facebook)

Wildfire mitigation work continues on the west side of Spion Kop.

Lake Country Fire Department’s fire chief, deputy chief, fire inspector and communications officer toured the work site last week under Rider Ventures Ltd.

Residents in Lake Country and visitors to the area are being reminded to respect work signage while using the trails. Cyclists are asked to stay on previously established trails to avoid damaging sensitive habitats, restoration work, and seed planting being done as part of the project.

