Lake Country Fire Department gears up for fire prevention week

The fire prevention week will take place from Oct 6 to Oct. 12

The Lake Country Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) for the annual Fire Prevention Week, which runs the week of Oct. 6 to the 12.

This year’s fire prevention campaign’s slogan is “Not every hero wears a cape, plan and practice your escape!”

The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

Data from Statistics Canada shows that the number of structure fires declined by 26 percent between 2005 and 2014. However, residential fires consistently accounted for roughly six of every 10 structural fires during that period. In addition, cooking equipment and smokers’ material caused around every six of 10 residential fires.

“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s president of outreach and advocacy.

“In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.”

A contest is being held during Fire Prevention Week by members of the NFPA which will offer prizes to elementary students on the Westside. Information on the contest can be found on B.C.’s fire prevention week page.

For escape plans and more information visit the NFPA website.

