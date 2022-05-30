Lake Country Fire bettering the team with leadership grants

The grants are to inspire paid-on-call members to enhance their fire service leadership

The Lake Country Fire Department has announced a new grant program to support career advancement in fire service leadership.

Acting Fire Chief Brent Penner said the goal is to inspire paid-on-call members to excel through training, coaching, and education over and above the regular first response training.

“As a legacy for the vision of the LCFD fire chiefs over the years, $100,000 has been donated through the inspiration of an LCFD supporter in our community, towards the establishment of an LCFD Legacy Leadership Grant endowment fund in 2022.”

The fund will be invested as an open endowment fund through the Central Okanagan Foundation and grants will be administered with assistance from the district.

“Lake Country Fire Department has a good reputation as an organization of well-trained firefighters. This new LCFD Legacy Leadership Grant Award Program will make our organization stand out even more because it is a tangible demonstration of how much we value each member’s commitment and want to contribute to the career advancement of our members,” said Penner.

