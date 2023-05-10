Lake Country municipal building. (Black Press file photo)

Lake Country finances ‘quite healthy’ despite challenges

Lake Country still in a good position to fund future operations and expenditures says staff report

Despite a significant drop in its net financial position from 2021 to 2022, the District of Lake Country is still in a good position to fund future operations and expenditures.

A finance department report shows the district had a net position of $8,716,578 last year compared to $14,519,118 in 2021.

In presenting an audit of financial statements to council, Mario Piroddi with BDO Canada, pointed out that the district’s total expenses for 2022 were $31 million, slightly under the $31.4 million budget.

“In a year where we’re dealing with significant inflation, management was able to keep tight to budget,” explained Piroddi.

The audit showed that the highest expenditures were in transportation and protective services as well as parks and recreation. Earlier this year council learned its costs for policing would be increasing from 70 to 90 per cent.

READ MORE: Population growth forces refinancing of RCMP in Lake Country

The district’s 2022 revenues were approximately $37 million, a nearly $16 million difference from what was budgeted ($52.6 million).

The majority of the difference was due to government transfers revenue coming in at $15,733,155 less than anticipated.

The district had budgeted just over $14 million for phase five of its wastewater treatment plant to be grant funded, which it has not received. It’s undetermined if that money will eventually be granted.

“Because that didn’t come through…the project didn’t proceed,” said Piroddi. “So even though you were short on the revenues, your capital expenditures were down, so it was a net zero impact to your financial position.”

In March, council approved a 17 per cent property tax hike.

READ MORE: 17% tax increase adopted by Lake Country Council

City CouncilFinancesLake CountryProperty taxes

