Lake Country filmmakers take home Best Documentary Program award

From left to right: Corinne Macasso, Jacqueline Parser, Isabella Ciocoiu, Maureen Barnes, Karen Smith, Wendy Ord, Donna Bergvinson, Henrietta Penney, Donna Good, and Lesley Ricci are featured in a CBC documentary about Team Okanagan’s dream of competing on a global scale. - Credit: Pinstripe Productions. (Contributed)

Local filmmakers, Wendy Ord and Glen Samuel have taken home the Canadian Screen Award for Best Documentary Program for the film ‘To the Worlds’.

Ord and Samuel received the news on June 1 by way of a virtual presentation due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.

“Super excited about winning the Canadian Screen Award for Best Documentary Program last night,” said Ord.

”Thanks to all my amazing crew and special thanks and congratulations to my skating gal pals who’ve inspired hundreds of thousands of people and continue to inspire me every day.”

The CBC documentary follows a Winfield skating club’s journey to compete in Germany on the big stage. The team consists of members from West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country who range from 46 to 76. They practice at The Nexus in Lake Country and trained hard to compete in the International Adult Figure Skating Competition last May in Oberstdorf, Germany. The documentary To The Worlds is about how figure skating empowered the older group of women.

The film has also been nominated for five Leo Awards. Nominations include Best Documentary Program, Director, Writer, Editor and Original Music Score.

