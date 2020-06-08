From left to right: Corinne Macasso, Jacqueline Parser, Isabella Ciocoiu, Maureen Barnes, Karen Smith, Wendy Ord, Donna Bergvinson, Henrietta Penney, Donna Good, and Lesley Ricci are featured in a CBC documentary about Team Okanagan’s dream of competing on a global scale. - Credit: Pinstripe Productions. (Contributed)

Lake Country filmmakers take home Best Documentary Program award

‘To the Worlds’ follows a women’s figure skating team from Lake Country

Local filmmakers, Wendy Ord and Glen Samuel have taken home the Canadian Screen Award for Best Documentary Program for the film ‘To the Worlds’.

Ord and Samuel received the news on June 1 by way of a virtual presentation due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.

“Super excited about winning the Canadian Screen Award for Best Documentary Program last night,” said Ord.

”Thanks to all my amazing crew and special thanks and congratulations to my skating gal pals who’ve inspired hundreds of thousands of people and continue to inspire me every day.”

READ MORE: Documentary featuring Lake Country skaters airs this week

The CBC documentary follows a Winfield skating club’s journey to compete in Germany on the big stage. The team consists of members from West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country who range from 46 to 76. They practice at The Nexus in Lake Country and trained hard to compete in the International Adult Figure Skating Competition last May in Oberstdorf, Germany. The documentary To The Worlds is about how figure skating empowered the older group of women.

The film has also been nominated for five Leo Awards. Nominations include Best Documentary Program, Director, Writer, Editor and Original Music Score.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s KRONIKILL making noise in local metal scene

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers
Next story
Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Just Posted

Lake Country filmmakers take home Best Documentary Program award

‘To the Worlds’ follows a women’s figure skating team from Lake Country

Two vehicles slide off embankment on connector between Merritt and Kelowna

The incident occurred in the afternoon of June 7

Morning Start: The Black Panthers’ central guiding principle was an “undying love for the people”

Your morning start for Monday, June 8, 2020

Kelowna YMCA centres to reopen with protocols

Three YMCA locations will reopen on June 29

Kelowna’s KRONIKILL making noise in local metal scene

KRONIKILL is a five-piece thrash metal band

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Canada West cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

B.C. student athletes at seven universities impacted by cancellation, more cancellations possible

North Okanagan hotel, homes and vehicles vandalized

Weekend spree saw ‘kids’ with spray paint hit Alexis Park area

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should feel safe calling the police

B.C.’s minimum wage bump won’t alleviate housing or COVID-19 pressures: advocates

Of those earning minimum wage across Canada, 60 per cent are women

Ministers concerned by brutality claims during Indigenous chief’s arrest

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam said he was the victim of police brutality

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

COVID-19 precautions mean classes remain small

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Most Read