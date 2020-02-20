Lake Country event gets people to celebrate failure

Event on Feb. 29 will give people opportunity to discuss failures, enjoy live music and create artwork

Failure is a part of life.

And as such, it’s something to be celebrated.

That’s according to Lake Country’s Laundry Room artist collective, which on Feb. 29, will host a “Failure Party” at the Lake Country Art Gallery to celebrate their own failures by creating art from botched past projects.

“Failure is inevitable. It comes to everyone in every situation and in infinite ways,” said the collective.

“Each person’s experience of failure is different and personal and all definitions are welcome”.

Diner brings new experience to Lake Country

The collective said people bring their own artwork in progress, bring in a piece of artwork they consider a failure or create their own artwork during the party. Two bands will also provide entertainment throughout the evening.

The event is by donation and attendees are encouraged to bring their own food, stories and art supplies to share.

The collective has hosted failure parties before at UBCO, the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art, and the House of Hope in Kelowna, BC.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dates revealed for 2020 Kelowna Pride celebrations
Next story
Central Okanagan receives less funding per student than B.C. average

Just Posted

Single vehicle rollover at Burtch Road and Highway 97

A Capital News reporter is headed to the scene

Lake Country event gets people to celebrate failure

Event on Feb. 29 will give people opportunity to discuss failures, enjoy live music and create artwork

Dates revealed for 2020 Kelowna Pride celebrations

Kelowna’s Pride Week will run from June 6 to 14

Kelowna accepting applications for Artist in Residence program

Artists from all disciplines are welcome to apply

Central Okanagan receives less funding per student than B.C. average

In 2019, Central Okanagan received almost $400 less in funding per student

UPDATE: Protesters say they will maintain blockade near Chase “as long as it takes”

Signs at protest site say in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

EDITORIAL: Thoughtless posts to Facebook cause real harm and stress

At the risk of resembling a broken record, it needs to be… Continue reading

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Drive BC reports the closure is the result of a vehicle incident.

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

VIDEO: Vernon man says stranger breaks in while family slept

Resident shares doorbell cam footage in hopes to ID suspect who raided his home and fridge

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Most Read