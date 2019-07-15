Lake Country daycare to apply for valid zoning after six years of temporary permits

New Beginnings Early Learning Center serves families from Vernon to Kelowna

A Lake Country resident, who has been operating a daycare centre on her property for the past six years on temporary use permits, is applying for a rezoning application at the District of Lake Country council meeting on July 16.

The motion, if passed, would amend the Official Community Plan and Zoning bylaws, to make an exception for the daycare. The land is currently zoned for urban residential abodes and single family housing.

“There was a lot of costs associated with (rezoning),” said DeSchutter, owner of New Beginnings Early Learning Center. “But we’ve expanded over the years… now’s the time to get the proper zoning done.”

DeSchutter has been running daycares for almost 20 years and founded New Beginnings in May 2009.

Mark Koch, director of community development said the business was issued temporary permits because it supplied a service that council deemed important to the community.

“Temporary permits are tools that municipalities can use,” Koch said. “This property came along and (delivered) a desired need.”

New Beginnings Early Learning Center operates out of 12008 Pretty Road behind Lakewood Mall. They offer services for families from Vernon to Kelowna that meet Interior Health’s regulations.

Their goal is to support diversity and inclusion to promote healthy development for children.

