Lake Country Creekside Theatre kept busy with upcoming season

The very successful Winter Blues Festival is going into its third year at the Creekside Theatre and Lake Country Community Complex Saturday, Jan. 19 and a new Celtic Festival has been added for March 14 at the venue.

“Concert-goers have been asking for additional multi-act events on a different cultural theme,” said Ryan Donn, cultural development coordinator and event organizer for the district. “We’ve held a Folk Fest with live music and craft beer, a Blues Festival with dinner, a Summer Youth Fest with a DJ and free food, and of course the ever popular Children’s Festival, so it was time to explore the addition of something new.”

With a similar casual format to the other music fests, the Celtic Festival will include three stages, five acts, plus a bonus celebration kick off with the Celtic Choir lead by Andrew Mercer of Cod Gone Wild. Headline acts for the Celtic Festival are two local bands – Cod Gone Wild and the Malarkeys; plus the Derina Harvey Band (Celtic Rock) in addition to COIG – Atlantic Canada’s premier traditional group, according to the district’s news release.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music continues until 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $39.99 online at www.creeksidetheatre.com.

The Winter Blues Festival is back with a winning mix of Blues, ribs and beer. Jim Byrnes and Rick ‘Poppa Dawg’ Halisheff return and welcome Harpdog Brown & the Uptown Blues Band to join the stage as we celebrate all things blues with three stages, five acts, and an optional BBQ ribs supper as part of the event.

Tickets can also be purchased through the theatre’s website for for $39.99 (entertainment only) with an optional ribs dinner for an additional $19.99. Last year, 70 per cent of the advance tickets available for the 2018 Winter Blues Festival sold in just four days, according to the district’s release. Safe ride home taxi coupons are available at the festival events as well.

People of all ages like to get together and enjoy entertainment, food and activities, so the upcoming Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival scheduled for March 2, will provide the younger audience and whole families with an opportunity to have some fun this winter at the Lake Country Community Complex, the release said.

“And you don’t have to live in Lake Country to attend,” said Donn.

