Legendary blues musician, Jim Byrnes entertained the audience with stories about playing with Ray Charles, among others, in between songs during his performance at the Winter Blues Festival in Lake Country last year. - Erin Christie

Lake Country Creekside Theatre kept busy with upcoming season

The Winter Blues Festival is scheduled for Jan. 19

The very successful Winter Blues Festival is going into its third year at the Creekside Theatre and Lake Country Community Complex Saturday, Jan. 19 and a new Celtic Festival has been added for March 14 at the venue.

“Concert-goers have been asking for additional multi-act events on a different cultural theme,” said Ryan Donn, cultural development coordinator and event organizer for the district. “We’ve held a Folk Fest with live music and craft beer, a Blues Festival with dinner, a Summer Youth Fest with a DJ and free food, and of course the ever popular Children’s Festival, so it was time to explore the addition of something new.”

With a similar casual format to the other music fests, the Celtic Festival will include three stages, five acts, plus a bonus celebration kick off with the Celtic Choir lead by Andrew Mercer of Cod Gone Wild. Headline acts for the Celtic Festival are two local bands – Cod Gone Wild and the Malarkeys; plus the Derina Harvey Band (Celtic Rock) in addition to COIG – Atlantic Canada’s premier traditional group, according to the district’s news release.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music continues until 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $39.99 online at www.creeksidetheatre.com.

The Winter Blues Festival is back with a winning mix of Blues, ribs and beer. Jim Byrnes and Rick ‘Poppa Dawg’ Halisheff return and welcome Harpdog Brown & the Uptown Blues Band to join the stage as we celebrate all things blues with three stages, five acts, and an optional BBQ ribs supper as part of the event.

Tickets can also be purchased through the theatre’s website for for $39.99 (entertainment only) with an optional ribs dinner for an additional $19.99. Last year, 70 per cent of the advance tickets available for the 2018 Winter Blues Festival sold in just four days, according to the district’s release. Safe ride home taxi coupons are available at the festival events as well.

People of all ages like to get together and enjoy entertainment, food and activities, so the upcoming Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival scheduled for March 2, will provide the younger audience and whole families with an opportunity to have some fun this winter at the Lake Country Community Complex, the release said.

“And you don’t have to live in Lake Country to attend,” said Donn.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Making B.C.’s inexperienced drivers smarter than their phones

Just Posted

Lake Country Creekside Theatre kept busy with upcoming season

The Winter Blues Festival is scheduled for Jan. 19

Rock the Lake line-up announced

Once again the bill is filled with JUNO Award winners

Rockets lose defensive battle to Vancouver Giants

In a tight 2-1 loss, the Rockets’ home ice winning streak is snapped

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna residents to carry torch for Canada Winter Games

The MNP Canada Games Torch Relay will be held tomorrow in Stuart Park

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

B.C. family warns of Tide pod dangers after toddler’s near-brush with death

Kayla White said her toddler reached inside the family’s front-loading laundry machine and bit into a Tide pod

Making B.C.’s inexperienced drivers smarter than their phones

ICBC expands ‘telematics’ pilot to track speeding, hard braking, distraction

B.C. lumber company loses in bid to have human-rights complaint tossed

Ewa Derek filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against a Merritt-based company

Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

UBC researchers look at the ‘social climate’ surrounding physical inactivity

Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job: report

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

Here’s a first look at Canada’s sewage tests for cannabis use

The first-of-its-kind tests involve gauging traces of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at 15 wastewater treatment plants in Canada

Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

Statistics Canada recorded large increases in crimes related to sexual orientation and religion

Most Read