Felipe Burtch and Shianne Etzerza - Credit: Facebook

Lake Country couple struggles to find housing

After losing their home in a fire, a couple can’t find housing that accepts pets

The Oyama couple who lost their home in a fire last week is still searching for a place to live.

Currently, Shianne Etzerza and Felipe Burtch are living at the Sandman Hotel, along with their two dogs, Bengie the Shih Tzu, and Jake, a golden retriever/black lab mix.

On Nov. 30, the pair lost their home in a fire, along with their belongings. The fire was deemed accidental.

The problem is that no one accepts dogs, said Etzerza. After viewing a few places, they found out pets weren’t allowed. “They’re old so we can’t give them away. Jake is on his last legs,” she said.

The pair has until Tuesday when their accommodations run out from the Canadian Red Cross. Etzerza’s mother has also started a GoFundMe page with the goal to raise $7,000.

“She wants to be here, but she’s taking care of my grandma who is pretty ill,” said Etzerza.

They have also received overwhelming support from the community. The pair has been given clothes and even furniture. Etzerza said one woman paid for their hotel for a night.

High rental prices has also been a problem in finding a place to stay.

“We don’t really know what to do, it’s been pretty draining looking just because the prices of places are pretty high, we’re kind of feeling like we’re in limbo right now,” said Etzerza.

At the time of the fire everyone was home, including Etzerza’s stepdaughter and mother-in-law.

“Within five minutes the whole house was gone,” she said. Burtch lost his voice because of the smoke.

Little tasks still need to be taken care of, and the couple doesn’t expect to be able to return to their home for a year.

“Our main source of income was working from home so now we’re kind of hooped,” said Etzerza.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna-Lake Country MP throws his support behind Wilkinson

Just Posted

Lake Country couple struggles to find housing

After losing their home in a fire, a couple can’t find housing that accepts pets

Transit recommendations presented to Lake Country council

The proposed plan listed recommendations for service in the district

Kelowna-Lake Country MP throws his support behind Wilkinson

Norm Letnick says he believes former advanced education minister is best person to lead Liberals

1,290 toys donated for Kelowna Christmas campaign

Toys were donated during the annual Tiny Tim Breakfast

Break in unsolved in Lake Country

Two large totes were pulled out from shelving units and the wall was scuffed at the point of entry

Violence against women an issue in Kelowna

A list of names of about 80 women was read during the annual Kelowna candlelight vigil

National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

TransMountain pipeline work can begin

LETTER: I’m voting ‘yes’ to electoral reform

Tom Fletcher defends corporate-backed B.C. Liberals

B.C. mom missing for six months now centre of murder investigation

San Li Liao has been missing since May 29 and homicide investigators have taken over the case

B.C. man charged with murder re-arrested days after being released on bail

Albert Giesbrecht was arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6.

Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture

Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-0 win over Carolina this week

Vernon production gets groovy with Motown hits

Glee Club takes the Powerhouse Theatre stage Dec. 15-17 for an evening of Motown jams

Sensitive Santa visits Vernon

Autism Okanagan helped families who normally wouldn’t be able to bring their kids to visit Santa

Fuhr: Criticism of Ottawa’s Canada 150 rink ‘more Scrooge than squander’

Kelowna-Lake Country MP defends the controversial federally-funded ice-rink on Parliament Hill

Most Read