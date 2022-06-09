Lake Country council trashes Recycle BC proposal

‘They should surrender their name as Recycle BC if that’s what they’re going to do’

Lake Country council unloaded on Recycle BC’s proposal to take over curbside collection at its Tuesday meeting.

Travis Kendel, engineering services manager with Regional District Central Okanagan, has presented the plan to several municipalities already. The RDCO currently operates the service through a contractor, on behalf of Recycle BC.

Recycle BC proposes to offer multiple boxes and have residents sort recyclables at the curb, with a minimum of biweekly pick up.

Kelowna and West Kelowna councils have criticized the plan for a lack of details – something Lake Country Councillor Blair Ireland jumped on when he and the rest of council heard the proposal.

“It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard, ‘sign up with us,’ we don’t know what we’re doing yet,” said Ireland. “Sign up with us and whatever we do you’re going to have to do.”

He was also upset Recycle BC may not use existing containers if it does take over the service and wondered if they might end up in recycling.

“That would be a travesty,” he said. “They should surrender their name as Recycle BC if that’s what they’re going to do.”

Other councillors were concerned that Recycle BC might switch to smaller containers without lids.

“I’ve driven up through Vernon up to Silver Star and saw those open bins littering everywhere, whether it’s wind or critters or what have you,” said Councillor Cara Reed.

“I can see why maybe in some communities the smaller containers work because they’re in proximity to major recycling depots – we’re not here in Lake Country.”

Councillor Todd McKenzie echoed concerns about open bins.

“No lid? That doesn’t work. We’ve got too many animals around this area, it is a definite issue.”

Commenting on recycling containers, Kendel said Recycle BC is not dead set on one type of container, but added it will determine what a container will look like.

“We give up that opportunity,” he said. “We can provide feedback. They’ve already got curbside containers with lids on them in our community. They’re interested in trying to use them in this program, but they will not commit to a certain style or collection type.”

Kendel added that is something Recycle BC will determine at a late date. Council put off making a decision on the proposal until it holds a special meeting to gather more information. Recycle BC is expecting an answer from all RDCO municipalities and electoral areas by June 30.

