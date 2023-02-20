A rezoning application has been submitted to the district for property at 11506 Turtle Bay Court. (Photo/Google Maps)

A rezoning application has been submitted to the district for property at 11506 Turtle Bay Court. (Photo/Google Maps)

Lake Country council to look at proposed hotel development

Rezoning application submitted for property at 11506 Turtle Bay Court

An apartment/hotel development is being proposed for Lake Country.

A rezoning application has been submitted to the district for a property at 11506 Turtle Bay Court at Woodsdale Road.

The proposed development is a four-storey, 30-unit apartment/ hotel.

A staff report notes this type of hotel generally includes rooms with cooking facilities to support longer stays for the traveling public.

The development would be located next to Wood Lake RV Park, and would have access to amenities including transit, e-bike rentals, a convenience store and gas station, restaurant, parks, the Rail Trail, and beach access.

A single-family home currently occupies the property.

The current design includes parking for 32 vehicles including one accessible parking stall, however, the zoning requires 45 stalls.

Staff noted that to offset the reduced parking the developer would provide additional bicycle and e-bike parking, which would require a development variance permit.

READ MORE: Nominate an outstanding person for Lake Country Citizen of the Year

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilDevelopersdevelopmentHotelsLake CountryRezoning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Child poverty rates drop below provincial average in Central Okanagan
Next story
Inquiry into Emergencies Act rules measures applied under law were mostly justified

Just Posted

People can expect to see their family benefit and the bonus cost-of-living payment as a deposit or cheque through the Canada Revenue Agency alongside the federal Canada Child Benefit program. (Black Press file photo)
Low and moderate-income Central Okanagan families to get second family benefit boost

A rezoning application has been submitted to the district for property at 11506 Turtle Bay Court. (Photo/Google Maps)
Lake Country council to look at proposed hotel development

First Call Child and Youth Society report found 1 out of 8 children in B.C. and Canada were living in poverty in 2020. (Black Press file photo)
Child poverty rates drop below provincial average in Central Okanagan

Conceptual rendering of industrial development proposed for 270 Hiram Walker Court. (Photo contributed)
Industrial development eyed for Kelowna-Lake Country border