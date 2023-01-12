Lake Country council to hear public comment on future business park lands

District sponsoring application for removal of six properties from the Agricultural Land Reserve

Property located between Okanagan Centre Road West and Glenmore Road has been identified as the site of the future Lake Country Business Park. (Photo/District of Lake Country)

The potential removal of Glenmore Industrial Lands from the Agriculture Land Reserve (ALR) in Lake Country is going to a public hearing.

The district has identified six properties, between Okanagan Centre Road West and Glenmore Road, as the site of the future Lake Country Business Park, and is sponsoring an exclusion application to the Agriculture Land Commission (ALC), even though the properties are privately held.

Landowners were approached in the summer of 2022 to discuss the proposal to exclude their properties from the ALR.

Five of the parcels are being used for industrial or commercial enterprises including sand and gravel extraction, aggregate sorting and storage, asphalt production, and vehicle and boat storage.

Another property was a farm until 2022 and is currently used as residential.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m., Jan. 17 at Lake Country council chambers. If forwarded, the application will be sent to the ALC for consideration and a final decision.

READ MORE: Mega money for Lake Country mall

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Agricultural Land ReserveBusiness and IndustrialLake Country