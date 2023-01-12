Property located between Okanagan Centre Road West and Glenmore Road has been identified as the site of the future Lake Country Business Park. (Photo/District of Lake Country)

Property located between Okanagan Centre Road West and Glenmore Road has been identified as the site of the future Lake Country Business Park. (Photo/District of Lake Country)

Lake Country council to hear public comment on future business park lands

District sponsoring application for removal of six properties from the Agricultural Land Reserve

The potential removal of Glenmore Industrial Lands from the Agriculture Land Reserve (ALR) in Lake Country is going to a public hearing.

The district has identified six properties, between Okanagan Centre Road West and Glenmore Road, as the site of the future Lake Country Business Park, and is sponsoring an exclusion application to the Agriculture Land Commission (ALC), even though the properties are privately held.

Landowners were approached in the summer of 2022 to discuss the proposal to exclude their properties from the ALR.

Five of the parcels are being used for industrial or commercial enterprises including sand and gravel extraction, aggregate sorting and storage, asphalt production, and vehicle and boat storage.

Another property was a farm until 2022 and is currently used as residential.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m., Jan. 17 at Lake Country council chambers. If forwarded, the application will be sent to the ALC for consideration and a final decision.

READ MORE: Mega money for Lake Country mall

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Agricultural Land ReserveBusiness and IndustrialLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Strike vote looming as Central Okanagan School District, CUPE failing on agreement
Next story
6 kinds of weather you probably didn’t know about 5 years ago

Just Posted

Kyle and Justin Radis are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy along the Rail Trail on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
‘We catch them, they release them’: Kelowna RCMP once again looking for dangerous offender after bail

Local Tim Hortons store owners and General Managers presented the YMCA with a $59,908 donation made possible by their record-breaking Smile Cookie sales. (Photo contributed)
Okanagan YMCA all smiles after cookie campaign cash

Gracie Graham (right) has two points in three games as Canada is undefeated at the U18 women’s world championships in Sweden. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)
Kelowna hockey player helps Canada reach U18 women’s world championship semis

(Emahlee Cobman/Facebook)
Kelowna Mounties pay tribute to Nelson officer who died in avalanche