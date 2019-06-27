Lake Country Council to discuss potential relocation of community library

A portable annex at George Elliot Secondary is set to become vacant; the ORL is interested

Lake Country Council will meet on Tuesday over the future a portable annex at George Elliot Secondary that will be vacant come 2021 and interest has been expressed by the Okanagan Regional Library (ORL).

Currently, the Grade 7’s occupy the annex, but with a new middle school on the way to Lake Country, the school will no longer need the space.

The ORL has expressed interest in moving into the portable annex from its current location in Lake Country’s District Hall. The ORL’s current lease is due to expire December 31, 2020.

“This site provides an ideal location for a future library, surrounded by civic use and in the community centre,” stated Alberto De Feo, Lake Country’s chief administrative officer.

“The ORL has already spent some money determining the feasibility of the site. Support from the District may provide some additional consideration from the SD23 when considering the submission. I support the preferred staff option to provide the letter of support.”

