Lake Country council on board with transit plan

A proposed plan was presented to council in March

Frequency added to Route 23 Lake Country. (Photo/contributed)

Lake Country council was happy to endorse its local area transit plan at Tuesday’s meeting (June 7).

“The main change that came out of that meeting was the frequency to the 23 (Lake Country) so that evenings were a 60 minutes schedule to keep the consistency,” said Matthew Salmon, director of engineering and environmental services.

It comes at a cost of about $2,000 for an increase of approximately 400 hours of service time, Salmon added.

Councillor Blair Ireland said he would like to see a change in transit mapping of parks in the community.

“It’s really pretty poor,” said Ireland. “It’s the outlying parks that people are going to need to get to somehow in the future. It would be nice if it were represented properly on the map.”

Council also adopted its annual operating agreement with BC Transit. The costs were outlined in a staff report:

The Annual Operating Agreement outlines a net cost to the District for Kelowna Conventional Transit Service of $642,971, reflecting a 5.68% share of the regional costs of BC Transit’s services. Further, the net cost to the District for Community Transit Service is $108,906 (5.56% share of the regional costs). These items are within the District’s budget.

BC TransitCity CouncilLake Country

