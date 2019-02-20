Lake Country council looks to enforce pool construction

Council agreed to give the first three readings to a new building permit

The District of Lake Country is looking at tightening its restrictions on pool construction and maintenance.

During a regular council meeting Tuesday night, councillors discussed concerns on proper drainage, how to reserve water in a community prone to droughts and utilizing pools to protect property in wildfire season.

“We want to be fire smart too, a pool is a reserve too,” said Mayor James Baker, adding that a private pool came in handy in 2017 when the wildfire on Nighthawk Road was quickly spreading.

READ MORE: A year after the Okanagan Centre wildfire, Lake Country residents return home

A private owner had a hose hooked up to the pool, he said.

But also, how do you get drain that large quantity of water and how does it impact the neighbourhood, Baker asked.

An updated draft to a building regulation, proposed to council, requires owners to show plans of where the construction of the pool will take place on the property, in relation to other buildings and that person may not construct a pool without a building permit.

Prior to draining the pool, approval must be obtained by the district where the pool will be discharged, the bylaw said.

“People can have a pool, but they have to make sure they’re not damaging the environment in how they’re using them,” Baker said.

Council decided to give the first three readings to the building bylaw regulation Tuesday night.

The bylaw also incorporated the BC Energy Step Code regulations, and if approved, will put the district in line with the rest of B.C. to construct more energy efficient homes.

READ MORE: Okanagan home builders challenge energy efficiency initiative

Mark Koch, director of community services with the district, said the district only had permits for swimming pool fences, and the bylaw falls in line with other municipalities and their regulations.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.