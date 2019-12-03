Tyler Bartley is the CEO and Founder of Lifestyles Coffee. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)

Lake Country coffee company wants to revolutionize java industry

New, innovative blends will combine coffee with natural cognitive nootropics

Lake Country’s newest coffee roastery will soon offer a lot more than your average cup of joe.

On Tuesday, Lifestyles Coffee opened up its first location in Lake Country and intends to revolutionize the industry by launching a niche line of products that blends coffee with natural cognitive nootropics, supplements that improve cognitive function.

“When your morning routine starts with a cup of coffee every day, you want it to be the best cup of coffee you can experience,” said founder and CEO Tyler Bartley. “It should be healthy for you, it should be fairly priced and it should be fresh.”

The inspiration for Bartley came when he was traveling in his early 30s and enjoying international blends of coffee when he realized that grocery store coffee could be so much better. He wondered why he couldn’t find the same quality coffee on the shelves and so he sold his cement business and entered the world of coffee.

“I wanted to produce a great cup of coffee like the many I had experienced and tasted traveling. I then began my research and dove deep into the coffee roasting industry,” said Bartley.

He said Lifestyles looks at a cup of java as more than just a pick-me-up drink, but a lifestyle. They source their coffee from single-origin farms that are ecologically sustainable and use harvest techniques that remove microtoxins from the raw coffee beans.

According to Bartley, the company is currently awaiting approval from Health Canada for its niche line of products.

The first product of the three-part series is called the ‘Work Blend’, which Bartley refers to as Adderall in a cup. This cup is designed to keep a person sharp and alert in a high work environment. The next blend is the ‘Weekend Blend’, a serotonin booster that helps you unwind after a long work week. The third is called ‘Weekend Warrior,’ which acts as a healthier alternative to Redbull.

“Every morning when you take a cup of this coffee it’s like taking a pill from limitless. Boom! Not only are you awake and supercharged, but your mind is firing on all cylinders,” said Bartley.

But, Lifestyles isn’t stopping there. The innovative coffee company is conducting independent research on cannabinoid products with plans to release a combined coffee-cannabis blend.

“We’re in the process of partnering with a licensed producer in B.C., but it’s still really juvenile, so I can’t expand on it too much at the moment.”

If the cannabis-coffee product is approved by Health Canada it will be available for purchase at licensed dispensers as early as February 2020.

