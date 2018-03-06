Lake Country children’s fest biggest ever

In its third year, fun event for kids in Lake Country is hitting its stride

Carli Berry/Capital News FESTIVAL FUN: Edee Civitarese, eight, enjoys a ride on a Stuffy during the third annual Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival, Saturday at George Elliot Secondary. More than 2,000 folks attended the event, making it the biggest children’s festival Lake Country has hosted. There was $2,500 donated at the door to support the event.

The popularity of the Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival shows no signs of slowing down.

In its third year, the festival drew more than 2,000 people out this year, more than each of the previous two years.

The annual festival took place at the Lake Country Community Complex Saturday on Saturday.

Community members that showed up also took the chance to support the festival, donating to the cause with some $2,500 donated at the door.

Organizer Ryan Donn said the event continues to grow in popularity and went extremely well.

“Everything went smooth,” said Donn. “We had happy kids and happy vendors. People loved it. I think we’re pretty locked in to what works for our indoor children’s festival here.”

Among the children’s activities that kids took part in were Mexican Bingo, Try a Turban and Henna as well as new activities including Stuffy Riders in the main gym and Interactive Theatre in the Drama Room.

Magician Leif David was back to headline the performances while Lake Country firefighters provided a Children’s Combat Challenge, the Lake Country Museum hosted a historical photo booth and teens could take part in the the Teen Vocal Competition in the Creekside Theatre.

“It is important that we have activities and events in the community that meet the needs of residents,” said Mayor James Baker. “The Children’s Festival has been very successful the past few years and I can only see that growing as more families move to Lake Country for the lifestyle available here.”

To report a typo, email:

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net.

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.