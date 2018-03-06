Carli Berry/Capital News FESTIVAL FUN: Edee Civitarese, eight, enjoys a ride on a Stuffy during the third annual Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival, Saturday at George Elliot Secondary. More than 2,000 folks attended the event, making it the biggest children’s festival Lake Country has hosted. There was $2,500 donated at the door to support the event.

Lake Country children’s fest biggest ever

In its third year, fun event for kids in Lake Country is hitting its stride

The popularity of the Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival shows no signs of slowing down.

In its third year, the festival drew more than 2,000 people out this year, more than each of the previous two years.

The annual festival took place at the Lake Country Community Complex Saturday on Saturday.

Community members that showed up also took the chance to support the festival, donating to the cause with some $2,500 donated at the door.

Organizer Ryan Donn said the event continues to grow in popularity and went extremely well.

“Everything went smooth,” said Donn. “We had happy kids and happy vendors. People loved it. I think we’re pretty locked in to what works for our indoor children’s festival here.”

Among the children’s activities that kids took part in were Mexican Bingo, Try a Turban and Henna as well as new activities including Stuffy Riders in the main gym and Interactive Theatre in the Drama Room.

Magician Leif David was back to headline the performances while Lake Country firefighters provided a Children’s Combat Challenge, the Lake Country Museum hosted a historical photo booth and teens could take part in the the Teen Vocal Competition in the Creekside Theatre.

“It is important that we have activities and events in the community that meet the needs of residents,” said Mayor James Baker. “The Children’s Festival has been very successful the past few years and I can only see that growing as more families move to Lake Country for the lifestyle available here.”

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net.

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Larissa McLean looks after her daughter Brooklyn McLean, two, as they ride a cow Stuffy during the third annual Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival, Saturday at George Elliot Secondary.

Previous story
RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm
Next story
B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

Just Posted

Kelowna homelessness fundraiser raises $55,000

The annual Strides to End Homelessness is a fundraiser for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

Kelowna to gather for International Women’s Day

It’s Her Time to Thrive this week

Regional district tax hike could be on the way for Kelowna

While Kelowna owners will pay slightly more, small decreases will be seen elsewhere

Safety improvements slated for Westside Road

Construction will soon begin on a narrow section of Westside Road in West Kelowna

UPDATE: Woman arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Alzheimer’s Society predicts 940,000 people will suffer from dementia by 2031

Nanaimo restaurant owners awarded $1.7M in lawsuit

Supreme Court of B.C. justice finds CRA investigators were gleeful about anticipated prosecution

Canada takes the win at junior curling championship

Langley’s Tyler Tardi and his rink edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end

Canada Post owes Vancouver Island store owner nearly $30,000 in rent

Chris Ellis says Canada Post owes him nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent dating back a few years.

Three Kelowna residents arrested in Saskatchewan

Three Kelowna residents are facing drug charges after a police investigation in Saskatoon

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Rockets dress like Cherry to promote organ donation

Kelowna will wear limited edition Don Cherry-like jerseys Saturday which will be auctioned off

Most Read